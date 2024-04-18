Netflix Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.33 billion, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $9.37 billion from $8.16 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.33 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.28 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.37 Bln vs. $8.16 Bln last year.

