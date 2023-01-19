Netflix Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55.28 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $607.43 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $7.85 billion from $7.71 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55.28 Mln. vs. $607.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $7.85 Bln vs. $7.71 Bln last year.

