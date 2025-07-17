Markets
Netflix Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

July 17, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.125 billion, or $7.19 per share. This compares with $2.147 billion, or $4.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $11.079 billion from $9.559 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.125 Bln. vs. $2.147 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.19 vs. $4.88 last year. -Revenue: $11.079 Bln vs. $9.559 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.526 bln Full year revenue guidance: $44.8-$45.2 bln

