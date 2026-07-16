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Netflix Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

July 16, 2026 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.401 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $3.125 billion, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $12.559 billion from $11.079 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.401 Bln. vs. $3.125 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $12.559 Bln vs. $11.079 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 12.860 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 51.0 B To $ 51.4 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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