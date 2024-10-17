Netflix Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.363 billion, or $5.40 per share. This compares with $1.677 billion, or $3.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $9.824 billion from $8.541 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.363 Bln. vs. $1.677 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.40 vs. $3.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.824 Bln vs. $8.541 Bln last year.

