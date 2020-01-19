Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 53 cents a share - Earnings Preview

* Netflix Inc NFLX.OQNFLX.O is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 22.

* The Los Gatos, California-based company is expected to report a 30.2% increase in revenue to $5.452 billion from $4.19 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 36 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Netflix Inc is for earnings of 53 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 30 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 26 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 6 "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Netflix Inc is $397.5, about 14.5% above its recent price of $339.67.

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure)

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Sep. 30 2019

1.05

1.04

1.47

Beat

41

Jun. 30 2019

0.57

0.56

0.60

Beat

6.6

Mar. 31 2019

0.58

0.57

0.76

Beat

32.5

Dec. 31 2018

0.23

0.24

0.30

Beat

25.4

Sep. 30 2018

0.68

0.68

0.89

Beat

30.9

Jun. 30 2018

0.78

0.79

0.85

Beat

7.1

Mar. 31 2018

0.63

0.64

0.64

Met

0.7

Dec. 31 2017

0.41

0.41

0.41

Met

-0.6

