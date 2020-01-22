Netflix In Deal With Pokemon For Global Release Of Animated Pokemon Movie

(RTTNews) - Online-video streaming giant Netflix and Pokémon Co. International are joining hands for the global release of the latest animated movie based on the popular Pokemon franchise. The animated movie will be premiering as a Netflix Original.

The movie, 'Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution,' will premiere exclusively on Netflix around the world, excluding Japan and Korea. The movie will be released on Pokemon Day, February 27, 2020.

According to Netflix, the film welcomes a new CGI style to animated Pokémon movies and is inspired by one of the most popular stories in the long-running franchise. It is a reimagining of 'Pokemon: The First Movie,' which was originally released in North America in 1999.

"Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokémon movie on Pokémon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokémon fan community," said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at Pokémon Co. International.

Pokemon noted that the new movie was a major hit when it debuted Japan last year and was one of the top-grossing films during its opening weekend there.

In 'Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution,' researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, unleashing a creation that goes against the very laws of nature.

Mewtwo is a legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it starts to resent its human creators and seeks revenge.

Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage.

