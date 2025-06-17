Markets
NFLX

Netflix House To Open In Philadelphia And Dallas

June 17, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Netflix, Inc. announced that Netflix House will unveil its first two locations in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025. And in 2027, Netflix House will be expanding with a third location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas.

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a permanent, year-round home for fans that brings some of most popular shows and movies to life through first-of-their-kind, immersive story-driven experiences. Netflix House is the next step to allow fans of all ages to become the main character in their favorite stories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.