Netflix Grabs Sony's Pay-TV Movie Deal From Starz

Video-streaming veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just signed a multiyear content deal with Sony (NYSE: SNE) Pictures Entertainment. Starting in 2022, Sony will move its exclusive pay-TV distribution window from longtime partner Starz to Netflix, putting the studio's theatrical releases on Netflix's global streaming platform.

Sony and Netflix already had a streaming agreement for animated content, but this deal expands that partnership to all genres and production types. Titles making their home entertainment premiere in 2022 on Netflix rather than Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) (NYSE: LGF-B) subsidiary Starz will include the Brad Pitt thriller Bullet Train, the ensemble-cast action movie Uncharted, and the Reese Witherspoon-produced murder drama Where the Crawdads Sing.

Image source: Getty Images.

Netflix will also distribute future titles in Sony's established film franchises such as Venom, Jumanji, and Bad Boys, as well as any other new projects that Sony's several studio brands may come up with. The deal also allows licensing rights for Netflix to show some titles from Sony's enormous back catalog.

Furthermore, Netflix gets "first look" privilege to consider developing any direct-to-streaming titles Sony's studios may develop during this agreement. Netflix has committed to releasing an undisclosed minimum number of such productions, which will add exclusive Sony/Netflix content on top of Sony's continuing theatrical productions.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Netflix's payments to Sony should be "record setting" for a pay-TV distribution window, according to Variety's anonymous insider sources.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Anders Bylund owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.