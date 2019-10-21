Netflix eyes US$2bn bond offering in dollars, euros

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - TV and movie streaming service Netflix announced plans on Monday to return to the high-yield bond market, where it hopes to raise US$2bn equivalent to fund original content as it braces for competition from new entrants in the sector.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo are joint bookrunners on the Ba3/BB- rated deal, which has a 10.5 year maturity and is expected to price on Tuesday.

The debt will be raised in dollars and euros and will fund general corporate purposes.

The company has been leaning on the high-yield market to help fund the production of original content, as it transitions away from licensed second-run content.

"Now the bulk of our content investment is original programming, so we've made it a long way up that curve," said Spencer Neumann, CFO, on the third quarter earnings call on October 16.

Competition in the streaming space is heating up with Disney and Apple both due to launch content platforms in November.

Netflix is expected to run through US$3.5bn in negative cashflow this year as it produces new original content, so the high yield bond market is expecting regular issuance.

"The market is fully aware that they would be coming and investors are comfortable with it," said one high yield trader.

Netflix was last in the market in April, selling over US$2bn equivalent in 10.5 year senior notes in dollars and euros. The US$900m notes priced at 5.375% while the €1.2bn piece priced at 3.875%.

Those dollar notes were trading at a cash price of 105 on Monday, according to Finra data, having traded as high as 110 in late August.

(Reporting by David Bell Editing by Jack Doran and Paul Kilby)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.