Netflix experiences streaming issues on all devices

July 27 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O said on Wednesday it is currently experiencing issues with streaming on all devices.

There were around 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, as of 0051 GMT, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

