NETFLIX Earnings Results: $NFLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

NETFLIX ($NFLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $6.61 per share, beating estimates of $5.85 by $0.76. The company also reported revenue of $10,542,800,000, missing estimates of $10,726,538,280 by $-183,738,280.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NFLX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NETFLIX Insider Trading Activity

NETFLIX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 272 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 272 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 200,341 shares for an estimated $195,861,201 .

. REED HASTINGS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 111 sales selling 213,744 shares for an estimated $191,420,239 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 145,544 shares for an estimated $142,881,234 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,018 shares for an estimated $103,481,772 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 16,320 shares for an estimated $15,761,679 .

. RICHARD N BARTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,062 shares for an estimated $9,904,062 .

. TIMOTHY M HALEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,737 shares for an estimated $8,923,552 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA sold 2,813 shares for an estimated $2,835,138

ANN MATHER sold 2,682 shares for an estimated $2,609,586

LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,999 shares for an estimated $2,460,297 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,760 shares for an estimated $1,738,193 .

. ANNE M SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $1,035,180 .

. JAY C HOAG sold 617 shares for an estimated $604,481

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NETFLIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,410 institutional investors add shares of NETFLIX stock to their portfolio, and 1,141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NETFLIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18.

on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

NETFLIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NETFLIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NFLX forecast page.

NETFLIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $950.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $1200.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $1100.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Tim Nollen from Macquarie set a target price of $1150.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $1150.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $715.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1050.0 on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.