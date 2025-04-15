NETFLIX Earnings Preview: Recent $NFLX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NETFLIX ($NFLX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,726,538,280 and earnings of $5.85 per share.
NETFLIX Insider Trading Activity
NETFLIX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 272 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 272 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 200,341 shares for an estimated $195,861,201.
- REED HASTINGS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 111 sales selling 213,744 shares for an estimated $191,420,239.
- GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 145,544 shares for an estimated $142,881,234.
- DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,018 shares for an estimated $103,481,772.
- SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 16,320 shares for an estimated $15,761,679.
- RICHARD N BARTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,062 shares for an estimated $9,904,062.
- TIMOTHY M HALEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,737 shares for an estimated $8,923,552.
- STRIVE MASIYIWA sold 2,813 shares for an estimated $2,835,138
- ANN MATHER sold 2,682 shares for an estimated $2,609,586
- LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,999 shares for an estimated $2,460,297.
- JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,760 shares for an estimated $1,738,193.
- ANNE M SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $1,035,180.
- JAY C HOAG sold 617 shares for an estimated $604,481
NETFLIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,402 institutional investors add shares of NETFLIX stock to their portfolio, and 1,134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,924,423 shares (+123836.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,715,276,708
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,405,646 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,252,880,392
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,213,363 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,081,494,709
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 856,307 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $763,243,555
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 821,257 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $732,002,789
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 755,663 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,537,545
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 743,724 shares (+318.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $662,896,075
NETFLIX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
NETFLIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
NETFLIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $840.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025
- Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $1200.0 on 01/24/2025
- Tim Nollen from Macquarie set a target price of $1150.0 on 01/23/2025
- Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $1100.0 on 01/23/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $1150.0 on 01/22/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $715.0 on 01/14/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1050.0 on 12/18/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
