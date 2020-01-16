Netflix Earnings Could Put Worries Over Disney+ to Rest

Here’s why Netflix investors have little to fear from rival Disney+ this earnings season.

Netflix investors were rattled ahead of the launch of Disney+, but coming earnings should reassure them, say analysts at Imperial Capital.

Ahead of the Disney+ launch in early November, there was some hand-wringing among those worried that Netflix would by hurt by the new competition.

But Imperial Capital analyst David Miller thinks the streaming entertainment group will prove the doubters wrong when it releases fourth-quarter results after the market’s close on Jan. 21. He is sticking to an Outperform rating on the stock (ticker: NFLX) and a one-year $446 share-price target, about 32% above recent trading.

Netflix shares rose just 4.7% in 2019, largely because of a slump that stretched from midsummer to early autumn. And despite strong third-quarter results, some feared that the last quarter of the year would reflect a hard hit from the competition.

Miller expects that Netflix will report quarterly net subscription adds of 7.41 million worldwide, with 600,000 coming from the U.S. He is particularly excited by Netflix’s international potential and ability to create content for different countries—the company disclosed detailed data about overseas users in November.

“If we are correct in these assessments, Netflix should end [the fourth quarter of 2019] with a total of about 172 million global streaming subscribers within an addressable market of 2.96 billion high speed internet households, implying once again that we are still in the early innings of the internet video revolution,” Miller said.

Hence the valuation, and hence the reason new entrants into the market such as Walt Disney Co.’s (DIS) Disney+ shouldn’t be feared, he said, noting that demand for content keeps climbing.

Since the debut of Disney+, Netflix shares have gained 17.5%. For 2020 through Thursday morning, shares are up 4.4% versus a 2.3% gain for the S&P 500. “And that’s against a “panoply of sell-side competitor downgrades in early November as the ‘sentiment’…was that Disney+ was going to ‘take share’,” Miller said.

Shares of Disney, which surged 31% in 2019, were up 0.6% at $145.18 Thursday morning, for a 0.4% year-to-date gain. Netflix stock was down 0.2% at $338.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%.

Netflix has the potential to quell the doubters next week and send its shares even higher. To borrow from its corporate slogan, investors might just want to keep the faith and “see what’s next.”

