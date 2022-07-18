Markets
NFLX

Netflix Earnings: What to Watch

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

The big banks kicked off earnings season recently, and the FAANG stocks' reports are on deck over the next few weeks. As always among this group of popular stocks, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will go first. The streaming video giant is set to report its second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday.

That quarterly update will be watched closely by investors. Netflix is expected to report a sequential decline in paid subscribers, but management is also expected to provide more details about the upcoming launch of its ad-supported tier. Further, investors will be looking for signs that it can reaccelerate its revenue growth and get back to growing its subscriber count.

Revenue

After total paid subscribers declined slightly in Q1 and management forecast that it would end Q2 with 2 million fewer subscribers than it had three months prior, investors had good reason to be concerned. Management also recently pointed out a few key headwinds for the business, including account sharing across households, intensifying competition, and high household penetration.

But management is trying to address those problems.

"Our plan is to reaccelerate our viewing and revenue growth by continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix," management said in the first-quarter shareholder letter. Specifically, the company aims to improve its programming, recommendation engine, and monetization.

Its new ad-supported streaming tier, in particular, could be a driver of both account monetization and subscriber growth. Not only could it bring in more revenue per account in some developed countries than its subscription-supported tier does, it could also help bring in more price-conscious consumers in developing countries.

Subscriber guidance

For Q2, investors and analysts are largely expecting to hear that total subscribers fell by about 2 million -- in line with management's guidance. But one key aspect of the report that investors will be focused on will be management's outlook for Q3.

It would be encouraging to see management guide for a return to subscriber growth in Q3. After all, one reason that Netflix has been facing a growth headwind recently was that a substantial amount of its subscriber growth was pulled forward earlier during the pandemic, when the amount of time people were spending in front of the TV surged. It stands to reason that as the point of peak lockdowns and social distancing falls farther into the past, the intensity of that headwind will diminish. Further, Netflix recently released season four of Stranger Things, one of its most popular shows and a key driver for new subscribers. This could be providing a meaningful boost to the company's subscriber growth.

But investors shouldn't get their hopes up about the company's Q3 guidance. It may take a few more quarters for management's initiatives to gain traction and help Netflix return to sequential subscriber growth and higher top-line growth rates.

Investors will get more insight into the quarter Tuesday, when the company will release its earnings report and host a conference call beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular