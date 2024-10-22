News & Insights

Netflix drops plans to make AAA video game, WSJ reports

October 22, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Netflix (NFLX) has abandoned plans to make a AAA, big budget video game and intends to instead focus on making casual games, the Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Needleman and Jessica Toonkel report. Earlier this month, the company pulled the plug on making its own blockbuster game less than a year into development and laid off a team of roughly 30 people in Southern California who were working on it, the authors say. The project was meant to be a multiplayer shooter, the authors note, citing a person familiar with the matter.

