Netflix down for thousands of users

July 15 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to Downdetector.com.

The streaming platform said it was facing issues streaming on all devices.

There were around 4,000 reports on the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

