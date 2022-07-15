Netflix down for thousands of users

NFLX

Netflix Inc was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to Downdetector.com.

The streaming platform said it was facing issues streaming on all devices.

There were around 4,000 reports on the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

