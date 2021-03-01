Netflix Dominates Golden Globes, Ushering in New Era for Streaming

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has long believed that the key to attracting and retaining customers is stocking its large and growing digital-entertainment library with the best quality programming it can find. This strategy was on full display at the 2021 Golden Globes on February 28. The streaming giant walked away with 10 statues in all, easily outpacing the competition. For context, Disney (NYSE: DIS) was the runner-up, coming away with five awards.

Several of Netflix's flagship productions won the night, including The Crown, which won four awards, including best drama series. The historical program, now in its fourth season, also walked away with a number of the coveted acting trophies. These included best dramatic actress for Emma Corrin for her portrayal of Princess Diana, best dramatic actor for Josh O'Connor in the role of Prince Charles, and best supporting actress for Gillian Anderson's depiction of Margaret Thatcher.

Wildly popular limited series The Queen's Gambit also took home two trophies, including best television limited series and best actress to Anya Taylor-Joy for her portrayal of chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon. The Queen's Gambit was a breakout hit for Netflix, becoming the platform's most-watched limited series, attracting 62 million households during its first four weeks of release.

Disney scored two wins each for Nomadland and Pixar's animated feature Soul. It also notched a trophy for Hulu's The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Netflix had far and away more nominations than any other company, with 20 nods for its series and 22 for films.

Last year marked a turning point for streaming services, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of theaters for much of the year. This forced many headline productions to make the jump to streaming platforms in order to be seen.

Netflix recently announced it closed out the year with 204 million paid subscribers and surprised investors with the revelation that it expected to be cash flow positive going forward.

