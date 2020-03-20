World Markets

Netflix creates $100 mln fund to help displaced film and TV workers

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Netflix Inc has established a $100 million fund to assist workers on film and television productions that have been shut down due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Friday.

LOS ANGELES, March 20 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O has established a $100 million fund to assist workers on film and television productions that have been shut down due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of cast and crew around the world have lost work amid the crisis. That includes electricians, carpenters, drivers and other hourly workers.

The world's largest streaming media service said most of the fund would be given to the hardest-hit people on its own productions. The assistance will be provided in addition to the two weeks pay the company already had promised for workers on productions that were suspended last week.

The company also said $15 million of the fund would go to third parties and non-profit organizations that were providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a large production base.

"This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1 310 491 7275; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular