NFLX

Netflix Co-CEO sees no current path to profitability in 'renting big sports'

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 06, 2022 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos on Tuesday said he sees no sees no current path to profitability by bringing live sports to the streaming service.

Sarandos said the economics of professional sports were built around the economics of television -- and buying rights is expensive.

"We've not seen a profit path to renting 'big sports today," Sarandos said in remarks at the UBS Global TMT conference.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

