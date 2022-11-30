Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O co-founder Reed Hastings said on Wednesday he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service.

Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising, and offer consumers lower prices.

"I wish we had flipped a few years earlier on it," Hastings said during the New York Times DealBook summit.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski)

