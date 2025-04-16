Is Netflix A 'Buy' Ahead of Q1 Earnings Release?

Streaming giant Netflix NFLX is set to release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, April 17th. The stock has outperformed in 2025, sidestepping the market correction with a better than 10% return year-to-date. NFLX, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), faces intense competition in the streaming space and will need to impress investors in order for the stock to maintain its momentum.

The company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.74 per share, which would reflect 8.7% growth over the same quarter in the prior year. Analysts have slightly increased their EPS estimates heading into the announcement.

Netflix has surpassed the earnings mark in each of its last four reports and delivered a 7.2% average earnings surprise over that timeframe. Anticipated revenues of $10.54 billion would translate to 12.5% year-over-year growth.

Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator does not conclusively predict another earnings beat. Investors should exercise caution ahead of the upcoming announcement.

