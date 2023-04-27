News & Insights

US Markets
NFLX

Netflix boosts Asian leads, lags in Latino roles - report

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

April 27, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by Danielle Broadway for Reuters ->

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES, April 27 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O has increased the number of Asian and women in lead roles, but still lags in representing Latinos, the disabled and women of color, a study by the streaming platform and the University of Southern California (USC) found.

While Hollywood has made strides in diversity in recent years, some communities criticize the lack of progress, both on and off screen.

To understand the lack of representation in the industry, Netflix partnered with USC and founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Dr. Stacy L. Smith, to analyze the inclusion metrics of the streaming service from 2018 to 2021 based on gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+ and disability.

The study released on Thursday showed increased opportunities for women in lead roles, directing and key creative jobs.

However, Netflix still lacks significant representation of characters with disabilities, gender-balanced storytelling in series, roles for girls and women of color and opportunities for women writers.

Despite 27% of the U.S. population identifying as disabled, only 1.1% of all characters in Netflix films and series have a disability, the study found.

Latinos, who make up 12% of the U.S. population, acted in 4.5% of main cast roles on Netflix in 2021, up from 2.6% in 2018. That compares with 17.1% for Black actors and 9.4% for Asian actors.

Asian casting has improved markedly, with 41.5% of Netflix series having an Asian lead or co-lead in 2021, after making up only 4% of leads and co-leads in both films and series in 2018.

Shows featuring girls and women have increased significantly, from 46.4% in films and 50.6% in series in 2018 to 55% for both in 2021.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken, Sonali Paul and Richard Chang)

((Danielle.Broadway@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.