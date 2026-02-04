Netflix (BIT:1NFLX) Price Target Decreased by 11.35% to 99.45

The average one-year price target for Netflix (BIT:1NFLX) has been revised to €99.45 / share. This is a decrease of 11.35% from the prior estimate of €112.18 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €69.01 to a high of €136.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.15% from the latest reported closing price of €68.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an decrease of 314 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NFLX is 0.86%, an increase of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 143.70% to 1,011,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 36,940K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares , representing an increase of 90.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 65.58% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 34,872K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,713K shares , representing an increase of 86.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 40.33% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 20,003K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing an increase of 90.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 84.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,685K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,514K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 29.74% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 12,100K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing an increase of 89.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 20.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

