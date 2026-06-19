Is Netflix Better Off Without Roku or Warner Bros., or Are Cracks Forming Beneath the Surface?

Key Points

Netflix has reportedly walked away from a bid to acquire Roku after losing a bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This is evidence of the company's expertise in not overpaying for creative content.

Netflix's focus has shifted away from existing content libraries to its own original content.

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To be honest, I was surprised that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) hadn't tried to buy Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) years ago. It looked like a perfect match, ripe for the picking, and the perfect strategic move for a company in the maturing streaming market.

But Netflix lost the bidding war to acquire Warner in February, and it reportedly just lost another bid for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). That news sent shares of the streaming giant down 3.5%.

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Was walking away from these deals the right move for Netflix, or does it show that there are problems beneath the surface?

Content at any cost

When Warner Bros. Discovery went up for auction on Oct. 21, 2025, Netflix's $82.7 billion offer for Warner's studio and streaming businesses was initially selected as the winning bid. But Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) then submitted a series of escalating bids for the entire company, ultimately paying about $110.9 billion. Netflix walked away with a $2.8 billion breakup fee from Paramount.

But was that really a loss for Netflix?

Although Netflix doesn't own a massive library of legacy media, it's got no shortage of popular original content. Last year, it released sleeper hit K-Pop Demon Hunters, which has become its most-watched movie of all time, racking up 325.1 million views. Two of its most popular TV shows, Wednesday and Bridgerton, have been renewed, while the final season of Stranger Things alone has garnered 133.8 million views.

In other words, while acquiring Warner's studios and content library would have been a "nice to have" for Netflix, it wasn't a "must-have at any price." Especially in light of Paramount's aggressive bidding, the company may have been wise to walk away from the Warner deal when it did.

Another unsuccessful bid

Netflix's interest in Roku was less public, but reports claimed that Netflix aggressively pursued the hardware-focused streaming platform. That's ironic because Roku was spun off from Netflix in 2008 when the company decided it didn't want to compete in the device business against deep-pocketed rivals like Amazon. After Netflix dropped out of the bidding, Roku went to Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) for about $22 billion.

A Roku acquisition might have been problematic for Netflix from a regulatory standpoint. Because Roku's devices represent one of the top streaming platforms in the U.S., hosting content from Netflix and its streaming rivals, there would have been plenty of regulatory scrutiny to ensure the deal wasn't anti-competitive.

While it certainly would have been helpful for Netflix to own Roku in that it could have avoided some platform fees, it again wasn't a necessary buy, especially when Roku earns just $200 million in annual net income on $5 billion in annual revenue, or a net profit margin of 2%. Netflix's net profit margin is about 28%.

When to walk away

It shouldn't surprise investors that Netflix's management is so careful not to overpay for an asset. Much of its business involves calculating the pricing of existing content for its platform. On its investor website, Netflix explains:

We utilize detailed statistical models to determine expected hours of viewing for each piece of content over its license period. We compare cost per hour viewed against other "like" content deals (i.e. exclusive versus non-exclusive, TV versus movies, etc.) We look for high engagement and cost efficiency. ... We feel we have good breadth of content so that no specific title or set of titles is must-renew.

Given how deliberate Netflix has to be about evaluating each piece of existing content it considers streaming, it's no surprise that the company would be equally deliberate about pricing out acquisitions, especially those that largely consist of existing content libraries.

The price is right

Netflix clearly knows what it's doing when it comes to content. With more than 325 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is by far the largest streamer by membership. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video is nominally in second place with 250 million Prime subscribers worldwide (some of whom may not use Prime Video). Disney (NYSE: DIS) comes in third with an estimated combined total of 200 million subscribers across its streaming services.

On its website, Netflix indicates that original content now makes up the majority of its content spend, and that it expects that investment to increase long-term. Meanwhile, it prioritizes revenue generation over membership growth. Overpaying for a legacy studio or a streaming platform doesn't further that goal.

In other words, investors shouldn't be concerned about Netflix walking away from these deals. It only greenlights a project when the price is right. That's hardly a sign of a failing business model.

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John Bromels has positions in Amazon, Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, Roku, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.