Netflix Bets on Stop-Motion to Stay Ahead in the Global Animation Race

Netflix NFLX is reinforcing its creative edge in global animation through a new partnership with GOBELINS Paris and Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Together, they are launching a groundbreaking stop-motion animation studio that aims to inspire, train and shape the next generation of storytellers. This move underscores Netflix’s strategy to stay ahead in the animation race by blending world-class artistry, education and innovation.



The studio, located on the GOBELINS Paris campus, will act as a “living laboratory” for creativity and experimentation. Co-funded by Netflix and del Toro, it will bring together filmmakers, mentors and students to explore new techniques and push the boundaries of stop-motion art. The initiative will begin planning in the 2025-2026 academic year.



Dedicated to honoring the legacy of the late Mark Gustafson, the acclaimed animator behind Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the project builds on years of collaboration between Netflix and GOBELINS. It highlights Netflix’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and advancing the global art of storytelling through animation.

Can Stop-Motion Innovation Strengthen Netflix’s Edge?

Netflix’s partnership with GOBELINS Paris and Guillermo del Toro is as strategic as it is creative. The upcoming stop-motion studio will serve as a “living lab,” connecting filmmakers, mentors and students to experiment with new storytelling and production techniques. As animation becomes more automated, Netflix’s focus on “AI-proof” artistry shows its effort to balance innovation with authenticity.



This move could help Netflix strengthen its content pipeline. By building in-house stop-motion capabilities, the company can rely less on outside studios, control production costs and keep full creative ownership. The studio will also serve as a training ground to find and develop new talent for future projects.

Netflix Faces Stiff Competition in Animation Race

Even with its growing ambitions, Netflix faces formidable rivals in the animation arena.



Disney DIS, the century-old pioneer of animation, continues to set the benchmark for storytelling excellence through Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar. With iconic franchises such as Frozen and Toy Story, Disney combines innovation, emotion and nostalgia to captivate audiences across generations. Its unmatched synergy across film, streaming, theme parks and merchandising gives Disney a powerful creative and commercial edge.



Comcast CMCSA dominates the animation race through DreamWorks and Illumination, powering global hits like Minions and Shrek. Its vertically integrated model, spanning Universal Pictures, Peacock and theme parks, maximizes IP value, giving Comcast a powerful edge in franchise-driven, theatrical animation that Netflix’s streaming-first model can’t replicate.



Warner Bros. Discovery WBD remains another major force in the animation space, powered by its legendary Warner Bros. and Hanna-Barbera heritage. WBD’s vast library, featuring Looney Tunes, Adventure Time and Steven Universe, showcases decades of creativity. With iconic IP and strong distribution, WBD continues shaping the future of family and animated entertainment worldwide.

