NetFlix (BER:NFC) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 463.37

The average one-year price target for NetFlix (BER:NFC) has been revised to 463.37 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 431.05 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 316.05 to a high of 606.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.52% from the latest reported closing price of 360.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3280 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetFlix. This is an increase of 203 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFC is 0.70%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.44% to 422,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,479K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,894K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,864K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,378K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,217K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 195.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,206K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,431K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 21.56% over the last quarter.

