Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 17, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Streaming platform Netflix Inc's NFLX.O services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, "Love is Blind".

The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible," Netflix said on Sunday.

At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing the live stream on Downdetector, while many rebuked Netflix on social media over the outage.

