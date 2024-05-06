Netflix and Starbucks have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares Netflix NFLX as the Bull of the Day and Starbucks SBUX as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Uber Technologies UBER, Crexendo CXDO and Alphabet GOOGL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Netflix is considered a pioneer in the streaming space, evolving from a small DVD rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider. The stock has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Let’s take a closer look at how the streaming titan currently stacks up.

Netflix

Netflix shares faced selling pressure following its latest release but have since recovered, up 18% overall in 2024.

Concerning headline figures in its latest print, Netflix posted a 17% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales modestly ahead of the consensus, with both items showing considerable growth from the year-ago periods.

Total subscribers were reported at 269.6 million, reflecting a 16% jump year-over-year. Still, the real surprise in the quarterly release was that the company will no longer report quarterly membership numbers starting next year in 2025 Q1, likely explaining the knee-jerk reaction post-earnings.

Nonetheless, Netflix enjoyed a solid quarter, posting $2.1 billion in free cash flow and seeing its year-to-date operating margin moving higher to 28.1% (20.6% in FY23). The company also maintained its free cash flow outlook of $6 billion for FY24 and repurchased 3.6 million shares throughout the period.

The company’s growth outlook remains bright, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 52% earnings growth on 15% higher sales. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Netflix would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Starbucks is a roaster and retailer of specialty coffee globally. Besides its fresh, rich-brewed coffees, the company's offerings include many complimentary food items and a selection of premium teas and other beverages, sold mainly through its retail stores.

Analysts have taken their earnings expectations lower, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In addition, the company is in the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 37% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Starbucks

Starbucks shares have faced a rocky road year-to-date, down 23% compared to the S&P 500’s impressive 7.3% gain. Shares nosedived post-earnings following its latest release, with worse-than-expected results weighing heavily.

Concerning headline figures in its latest release, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by 14% and posted sales 6.3% below expectations. Both items were down from the year-ago period, with sales of $8.5 billion down 2%.

Still, slowing business in China has remained a thorn in the company’s side, with China comparable store sales falling 11% on an 8% decline in average ticket. North American and U.S. comparable store sales also showed weakness, 3% lower, but saw a 4% increase in average ticket.

Rachel Ruggeri, CFO, on the results: ‘“While it was a difficult quarter, we learned from our own underperformance and sharpened our focus with a comprehensive roadmap of well thought out actions making the path forward clear.”

Bottom Line

Analysts’ negative revisions rolled in following the release of its latest quarterly results, with slowing sales becoming a thorn in the company’s side.

Starbucks is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

Should You Pick Up UBER Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Uber Technologies, a leading ride-hailing company, is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, before market open. Ahead of its earnings, investors may be deliberating on whether to purchase the stock before May 8 or wait for a better entry point.

Impressive Price Performance

Driven by its efforts to diversify and expand its ride-hailing and delivery businesses, the company has performed impressively on the bourses of late. The stock has appreciated 42.4% over the past six months, handily surpassing its industry’s 24.9% growth.

Upbeat Gross Bookings Likely to Aid UBER’s Q1 Earnings

With economic activities returning to normal levels in the post-pandemic scenario, people are traveling to work and other places as before. UBER’s Mobility business has been seeing buoyant demand. With customer traffic picking up, gross bookings from the unit are likely to have been impressive, in turn aiding first-quarter results. We expect gross bookings from the Mobility segment in the March quarter to grow 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber’s Delivery business is also expected to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter. We expect gross bookings from the Delivery segment in the March quarter to grow 13% on a year-over-year basis. Total trips are expected to soar 23.6% year over year in the March quarter, per our model.

Favorable Estimate Revisions & Style Score

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised 5% upward over the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ confidence in the stock.

The stock’s Momentum Score of A further highlights its attractiveness.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UBER this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

UBER sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present but its Earnings ESP is -5.46%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fundamental Strength

For long-term investors a single quarter’s results are not so important. They would rather base their investment decision on the underlying fundamentals. UBER scores impressively on that front, driven by its strong operating model.

Diversification is imperative for big companies to reduce risks and UBER has excelled in this area. It has engaged in numerous strategic acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications and innovations. Even though Uber’s primary business is ride-sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time.

Uber’s endeavors to expand into the international markets are commendable and provide it with the benefits of geographical diversification. Prudent investments enable it to extend services and solidify its comprehensive offerings. Its focus on disciplined spending and cost-cutting measures also bodes well as far as bottom-line growth is concerned.

Strong Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.23, indicating 41.4% growth from the 2023 actuals. The company’s long-term (3-5 years) earnings growth rate is an impressive 51.8%, higher than its industry’s 22.8%.

Thus, we believe investors should add UBER stock to their portfolios ahead of its earnings release on May 8 for healthy returns. Its current Zacks Rank supports our thesis.

Other Tech Stocks to Consider

Crexendo provides cloud communication platforms and services, as well as video collaboration and managed IT services. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 35.3% north in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at 23 cents per share. CXDO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters (missing the mark once), the average beat being 204.2%.

Alphabet, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, is being well-served by its deepening focus on generative AI technology. Its robust cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings has moved north by 11.8% in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at $7.57 per share. Alphabet surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters, with the average beat being 11.34%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

