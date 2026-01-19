Netflix and Capital One Financial are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 19, 2026 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Netflix NFLX and Capital One Financial COF.

Making Sense of Early Q4 Results

We see the weakness in bank stocks following Q4 results as primarily a sell-the-news phenomenon rather than a function of anything fundamentally problematic with the quarterly numbers or even management’s outlook and guidance for the coming periods.

Bank earnings aren’t great, but they aren’t bad either, and broadly reflective of a steadily improving earnings outlook for the group. Our constructive view of the group’s Q4 results is built out by how estimates for the current period (2026 Q1) are evolving.

It is still early in the 2025 Q4 reporting cycle, as two-thirds of the Finance sector’s market capitalization in the S&P 500 index has yet to report quarterly results. But these early signs on the revisions front give us confidence that the trends already established will most likely prove enduring.

With respect to the bank earnings scorecard, we now have seen Q4 results from 33.7% of the market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Finance sector companies are up +12.6% from the same period last year on +6.9% higher revenues, with 91.7% beating EPS estimates and 66.7% beating revenue estimates.

The growth rates are below what we had seen from this same group of companies in the preceding period, but otherwise within the range for this period. The beats percentages are on the weak side, with revenue beats notably below the average for this group of companies in the preceding 20-quarter period.

As noted earlier, plenty of Finance sector results are still to come, including those from major regional banks like Fifth Third and KeyCorp. U.S. Bancorp, Truist Financial, and consumer finance operators like Capital One, Ally Financial, and others.

Looking at Q4 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come Finance sector companies, total earnings for the sector are expected to be up +17.7% from the same period last year on +9.4% higher revenues.

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Through Friday, January 16th, we have seen Q4 results from 33 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these companies are up +17.3% from the same period last year on +7.6% higher revenues, with 87.9% beating EPS estimates and 69.7% beating revenue estimates.

Plenty of results are still to come. But at this early stage, the revenue beats percentage is tracking below the historical average, with all the other metrics in the historical range.

Key Earnings Results This Week: Netflix & Capital One Financial

Netflix

Netflix is scheduled to report results after the market’s close on Tuesday, January 20th. The company is expected to report 55 cents per share in earnings on $11.97 billion in revenues, representing year-over-year growth rates of +27.9% and +16.8%, respectively. The stock was down following the last quarterly release on October 21st, with the Warner Brothers acquisition issue adding to the stock’s weakness.

Netflix shares have been in a downtrend since the start of the second half of 2025 and have lost more than -30% of their value in the last 6 months, massively lagging the market’s +13.4% gain. The ongoing Warner Brothers deal will continue to weigh on the stock’s near-term trajectory, while developments on the company’s advertising strategy will be key to this earnings release.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial will be reporting Q4 results after the market’s close on Thursday, January 22nd. Recent headlines about interest rate caps have emerged as a material headwind for all consumer finance operators, including Capital One. The stock had led the broader market through January 6th, but has since lost -7.3% of its value (vs. the market’s +0.4% gain).

Capital One is expected to report $4.07 per share in earnings on $15.3 billion in revenues, representing year-over-year changes of +31.7% and +50.3%, with the strong growth rates reflecting contribution from the acquired Discover Financial business. The company has a history of strong quarterly results, with the stock typically rising on earnings releases.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>Q4 Earnings Season Gets Off to a Solid Start

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.