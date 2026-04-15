Earnings season is back. This week, the big banks will kick off the official start to the first quarter 2026 earnings season. This one will be different than the fourth quarter of 2025 because it will encompass four weeks of the Iran War.

What impact, if any, will there be on earnings and revenue in the first quarter? And what do companies see for the second quarter, and 2026? There are a lot of uncertainties with the economy right now.

Energy prices have jumped but may come down through the end of the year if the war ends soon. But on the flip side, energy prices may remain elevated for longer if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Earnings All-Stars in the Spotlight

Netflix is the first big growth stock to report this earnings season. Formerly in FANGMAN, but not in the Magnificent 7, it’s still a fan favorite of investors. But we will get companies in just about every industry reporting this week.

Several of these stocks are earnings all-stars. They have never missed, or have only missed once, in the last 5 years. That’s very difficult to do every quarter.

Management needs to have great communication with the analysts to keep their earnings surprise track records intact. And they also need to execute.

Will these 5 companies beat on earnings again this quarter?

Netflix and 4 Other Spectacular Earnings Charts

1. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has only missed on earnings four times in the last five years. However, one of those misses came just two quarters ago. Shares of Netflix are up 13.4% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to jump 25.7% in 2026. There’s a lot going on in streaming entertainment right now. Will Netflix brush off the headlines to beat again?

2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is an earnings all-star. It has only missed one time, and it was exactly 5 years ago in Apr 2021. Shares of Abbott have sold off and are down 19.4% year-to-date. It’s at multi-year lows. Abbott is attractively valued, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.7. A P/E under 20 is cheaper than the S&P 500. Will shares of Abbott rally on yet another earnings beat?

3. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is an earnings all-star. It only has one earnings miss in the last 5 years and it was in 2025. Shares of PepsiCo are up 8.5% year-to-date. It’s attractively priced. PepsiCo has a forward P/E of 18.2. Will PepsiCo beat on earnings again?

4. The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has beat on earnings 12 quarters in a row. That’s an impressive streak. Shares of Schwab are down 1.5% year-to-date but have rallied 27.9% over the last year. Earnings are expected to jump 20.1% in 2026. Schwab trades with a forward P/E of just 16.2. Will Schwab make it 13 beats in a row this week?

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is an earnings all-star with a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor are up 26.8% year-to-date and trade near the all-time high. Earnings are expected to jump 35.6% in 2026. Taiwan Semiconductor is attractively priced for a technology company. It trades with a forward P/E of just 25.7. Will Taiwan Semiconductor keep its earnings streak going?

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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