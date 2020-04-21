Netflix Adds 16 Million New Subscribers

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is seeing an even wider lift to its business than most investors expected. On Tuesday, the streaming video giant reported fiscal first quarter results that easily set a growth record as millions turned to its content library for home-based entertainment.

The company added 15.8 million new users, which was more than double the 7 million that management had predicted before COVID-19 containment efforts took root in most countries around the world.

Netflix's expansion pace accelerated when, compared to the prior year, that was highlighted by a record 9.6 million new signups.

Image source: Getty Images.

CEO Reed Hastings and his team were careful to note that this blistering growth can't continue for long, and in fact likely involves pulling forward gains from future quarters. Executives predicted a more modest 7.5 million additions for the second quarter. "We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon," Hastings said in a letter to investors.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has forced the delay of most of Netflix's content production, and that could pressure long-term subscriber gains if the pause drags on for much longer.

Yet the company's streaming servers have never had a wider platform to support new releases, with shows like Ozark attracting 29 million viewers in its first month and the documentary Tiger King finding 64 million viewers since its launch.

Find out why Netflix is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Netflix is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.