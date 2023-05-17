News & Insights

Netflix ad tier now has nearly 5 mln monthly active users

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 17, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

Adds background on event, ad tier launch

LOS ANGELES, May 17 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's NFLX.O recently launched tier that offers lower subscription fees but includes commercials on its programming now has nearly 5 million global monthly active users, a company executive said on Wednesday at a presentation to advertisers.

The median age of those viewers is 34, said Jeremi Gorman, Netflix's president of worldwide advertising.

Netflix launched a $7-per-month ad-supported tier in November in 12 markets. A Netflix subscription without advertising starts at $10 a month.

On Wednesday, the company made its first pitch to advertisers at the annual ritual known as the upfronts, where networks aim to lock in commitments for upcoming shows.

Netflix had planned to make the presentation live in New York but switched to a virtual event to avoid protests from striking members of the Writers Guild of America.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

