NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of September to CN¥0.3575. This will take the annual payment to 1.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

NetEase's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, NetEase's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 3.6% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:NTES Historic Dividend August 23rd 2022

NetEase's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NetEase has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CN¥1.71, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CN¥7.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

We Could See NetEase's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that NetEase has grown earnings per share at 7.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for NetEase's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 35 NetEase analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is NetEase not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

