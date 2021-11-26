NetEase's Cloud Village to price Hong Kong IPO shares at HK$205 each, sources say

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc's NTES.O9999.HK Chinese music streaming business Cloud Village Inc will price it shares around HK$205 each, raising almost HK$3.28 billion ($421 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

NetEase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Edmund Blair)

