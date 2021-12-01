NTES

NetEase's Cloud Village shares set to open flat in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of NetEase Inc's 9999.HK music streaming business, Cloud Village Inc 9899.HK, are set to open at HK$205 per share on the first day of trading on Thursday, the same level as its IPO price.

That compared with a 0.6% slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI, pre-market data showed.

Cloud Village raised $421 million by pricing its shares at HK$205 each in one of Hong Kong's first major tech listings since mid-year.

