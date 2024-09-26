NetEase Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTES, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for NetEase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,245, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $307,435.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $110.0 for NetEase over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NetEase options trades today is 281.0 with a total volume of 1,090.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NetEase's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

NetEase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.1 $2.1 $2.1 $95.00 $65.5K 326 421 NTES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $105.00 $53.0K 65 257 NTES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $105.00 $52.0K 65 107 NTES CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.0 $4.3 $5.0 $86.00 $51.5K 806 103 NTES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.8 $8.7 $8.7 $95.00 $45.2K 98 53

About NetEase

NetEase, which started on an internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NetEase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of NetEase Currently trading with a volume of 3,564,306, the NTES's price is up by 8.55%, now at $94.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NetEase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

