NetEase Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NetEase, presenting an average target of $105.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.5%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NetEase is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $120.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $104.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $142.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $103.00 $126.00

Discovering NetEase: A Closer Look

NetEase, which started on an internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Unraveling the Financial Story of NetEase

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: NetEase's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: NetEase's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetEase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, NetEase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

