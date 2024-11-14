News & Insights

Stocks

NetEase reports Q3 EPS $1.67 vs. $1.92 last year

November 14, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $3.7B vs. $3.74B last year. “To further diversify our game portfolio across genres and expand globally, we launched a variety of new games to captivate players worldwide and achieved breakthrough milestones,” said Mr. William Ding, CEO and director of NetEase (NTES). “Throughout our development journey over the past two decades, players have remained at the core of our creations and operations, ensuring the long-lasting popularity of our games. As we expand, we will continue to prioritize player demand and propel innovation, bringing more exciting NetEase gaming experiences to players domestically and around the world.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTES:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.