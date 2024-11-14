NetEase reports Q3 EPS $1.67 vs. $1.92 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $3.7B vs. $3.74B last year. “To further diversify our game portfolio across genres and expand globally, we launched a variety of new games to captivate players worldwide and achieved breakthrough milestones,” said Mr. William Ding, CEO and director of NetEase (NTES). “Throughout our development journey over the past two decades, players have remained at the core of our creations and operations, ensuring the long-lasting popularity of our games. As we expand, we will continue to prioritize player demand and propel innovation, bringing more exciting NetEase gaming experiences to players domestically and around the world.”

