Netease Q4 Profit Surges, On Strong Revenues; Approves Dividend

(RTTNews) - Netease Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and online game services provider, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 5.69 billion yuan or $893.5 million, higher than 975.7 million yuan last year.

Basic net income per share was $0.27 or $1.36 per ADS, compared to $0.05 or $0.23 per ADS a year ago.

Adjusted attributable net income was 6.60 billion yuan or $1.04 billion, compared to 1.60 billion yuan last year.

Adjusted net income per share was $0.32 or $1.58 per ADS, compared to prior year's $0.08 per share or $0.37 per ADS.

Net revenues for the fourth quarter were 24.37 billion yuan or $3.82 billion, up 23.3 percent from 19.76 billion yuan a year ago.

Online game services net revenues increased 29.8 percent and Youdao net revenues increased 20.5 percent.

Further, the board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0810 per share or $0.4050 per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The payment date is expected to be on March 22 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around March 25 for holders of ADSs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.