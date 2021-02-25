NetEase Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS of $0.36 compared to $0.86, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $3.0 billion, an increase of 25.6% from a year ago. Online game services net revenues were $2.1 billion, an increase of 15.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $3.06 billion, for the quarter.

The board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0120 per share ($0.0600 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2020, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on March 12, 2021.

