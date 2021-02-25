Markets
NTES

NetEase Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS of $0.36 compared to $0.86, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $3.0 billion, an increase of 25.6% from a year ago. Online game services net revenues were $2.1 billion, an increase of 15.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $3.06 billion, for the quarter.

The board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0120 per share ($0.0600 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2020, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on March 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTES

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More