News & Insights

Markets
NTES

NetEase Q1 Results Rise; Declares Dividend

May 23, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and game services provider, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company's shareholders totaled RMB7.6 billion or $1.1 billion, compared to RMB6.8 billion last year.

NetEase reported basic net income of $0.33 per share and $1.65 per ADS for the first quarter, compared to $0.29 per share and $1.45 per ADS, respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income totaled RMB8.5 billion or $1.2 billion, compared to last year's RMB7.6 billion. Adjusted basic net income was $0.37 per share and $1.84 per ADS, compared to prior year's $0.33 per share and $1.63 per ADS.

Net revenues for the first quarter were RMB26.9 billion or $3.7 billion, an increase of 7.2 percent from RMB25.0 billion a year ago.

Further, the company said its board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0990 per share or $0.4950 per ADS for the first quarter to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on June 6, payable in U.S. Dollars.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.