NetEase Q1 Profit Rises On Strong Revenues; Approves Dividend

(RTTNews) - Netease Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and online game services provider, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders totaled 4.44 billion yuan or $677.5 million, higher than last year's 3.55 billion yuan.

Basic net income was $0.20 per share or $1.01 per ADS for the first quarter, compared to $0.17 per share or $0.84 per ADS a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 5.08 billion yuan or $775.5 million, compared to 4.21 billion yuan last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.23 per share or $1.16 per ADS, compared to $0.20 per share or $1.00 per ADS last year.

Net revenues were 20.52 billion yuan or $3.13 billion, an increase of 20.2 percent from 17.06 billion yuan in the prior year.

The board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0600 per share or $0.3000 per ADS for the first quarter of 2021.

