NetEase Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Netease Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and online game services provider, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was RMB4.39 billion or $693.1 million, compared to RMB4.44 billion a year ago.

Basic net income was $0.21 per share or $1.06 per ADS, compared to $0.21 per share or $1.05 per ADS a year ago.

Adjusted attributable net income totaled RMB5.12 billion or $807.3 million, compared to RMB5,080.7 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.25 per share or $1.23 per ADS, compared to $0.24 per share or $1.20 per ADS in the prior year.

Net revenues were RMB23.6 billion or $3.72 billion, an increase of 14.8 percent from last year's RMB20.52 million.

Further, the board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0644 per share or $0.3220 per ADS for the first quarter of 2022.

