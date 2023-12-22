NetEase (NTES) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.86, changing hands as low as $81.30 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading down about 17.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $70.59 per share, with $118.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.48.
