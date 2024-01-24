NetEase (NTES) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.29, changing hands as high as $102.67 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $76.85 per share, with $118.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.18.

