NetEase (NTES) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.05, changing hands as high as $99.32 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $68.62 per share, with $120.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.72.

