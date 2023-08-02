NetEase (NETTF) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 24.71

The average one-year price target for NetEase (OTC:NETTF) has been revised to 24.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 23.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.79 to a high of 32.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from the latest reported closing price of 22.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETTF is 1.19%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.10% to 1,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 16.09% over the last quarter.

RWILX - Redwood AlphaFactor Tactical International Fund Class I holds 211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

MXENX - Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 96.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 21.22% over the last quarter.

DAEMX - Dunham Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 137K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

