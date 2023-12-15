NetEase (NETTF) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 27.22

The average one-year price target for NetEase (OTC:NETTF) has been revised to 27.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 25.88 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.68 to a high of 34.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.30% from the latest reported closing price of 21.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETTF is 1.42%, an increase of 24.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.51% to 2,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 1,335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 47.99% over the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 6.97% over the last quarter.

MXENX - Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 340K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 17.14% over the last quarter.

RWILX - Redwood AlphaFactor Tactical International Fund Class I holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 22.24% over the last quarter.

DAEMX - Dunham Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 8.41% over the last quarter.

