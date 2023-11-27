NetEase Inc - ADR (NTES) Price Target Increased by 8.40% to 138.37

The average one-year price target for NetEase Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) has been revised to 138.37 / share. This is an increase of 8.40% from the prior estimate of 127.65 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.89% from the latest reported closing price of 115.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTES is 0.78%, a decrease of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.79% to 241,837K shares. The put/call ratio of NTES is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,278K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,521K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,238K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 17.58% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,366K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,381K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 17.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,013K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 16.44% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,606K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,661K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 10.40% over the last quarter.

NetEase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetEase, Inc. is a Chinese Internet technology company providing online services centered on content, community, communications, and commerce.

